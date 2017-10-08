

Police are investigating after an early-morning shooting in West Vancouver’s upscale British Properties.

In a statement, West Vancouver police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 2600 block of Finch Hill at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Several bullets struck the home, but no one was injured in the shooting.

Police have not identified any suspects, who reportedly fled the area before officers arrived.

Investigators have not established a motive in the alleged crime, but say there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 604-925-7300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.