Police are searching for a suspect following a pepper spraying incident at a Vancouver grocery store.

The incident occurred at the Save-On-Foods at Cambie Street and West 7th Avenue at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say security guards were confronting a man they suspected of stealing from the store when he pepper sprayed them and took off.

Police were called in to find the suspect as paramedics attended to the guards, customers and staff members affected by the spray.

The suspect has been described as a white man in his 40s, who was wearing a dark jacket and toque at the time.