

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators say the shooting of a man in the parking lot of a Langley hotel on Saturday afternoon was targeted, but they provided little other information about the victim or any suspects on Sunday.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Sandman Signature Hotel near 88th Avenue and 200th Street. Video from the scene showed bullet holes in the back of a black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

On Sunday, officers from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team were still on scene. They could be seen searching the bushes near where the shooting took place.

Mark Fowler was checking in to the hotel when the shots rang out.

“There was like a ‘boom, boom, boom,’ in the parking lot, and then another lady comes running in with her kids and she was like, ‘Somebody just got shot out in the parking lot,’” Fowler told CTV News.

Fowler was in the process of preparing for his wedding at the time of the incident. The reception was due to be held in the hotel.

His bride-to-be, Kerri, was getting ready at her mother’s house.

“They came back and they were still shaking,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you could have been shot.”

“I was more worried about being late for my wedding,” Mark Fowler said. He ended up getting to the ceremony on time.

Saturday’s shooting was the second daytime shooting in a hotel parking lot in Metro Vancouver in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, surveillance cameras near the scene helped police find a photo of the suspect in a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Fraser Highway and 166th Street in Surrey.

A restaurant near the scene of Saturday’s shooting has cameras that face the parking lot where the incident took place, but investigators had not identified a suspect or suspects on Sunday.

IHIT also had not released the identity of the victim as of Sunday afternoon.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim