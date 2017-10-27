Shooting in Abbotsford leaves man in hospital
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Abbotsford, B.C. Oct. 27, 2017.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 7:41PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 7:52PM PDT
Police are investigating a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C. that left a man in his 30s in hospital Friday evening.
Officers were called to the area of Townshipline and Bradner roads around 5:25 p.m. with reports of shots fired, but didn't find a victim at the scene.
As they were investigating, a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound arrived at the emergency department of Mission Memorial Hospital.
Police have not confirmed the extent of the victim's injuries, or if any suspects have been arrested.
Authorities advised the public to avoid the area of Townshipline and Bradner, which remained cordoned off with police tape hours after the shooting.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Abbotsford police or Crime Stoppers.
Active investigation scene here at Mission Hospital. Canine unit searching, officers talking to witnesses. No suspect or victim car found. pic.twitter.com/m6ukiaxpcm— CTV Alex Turner (@TurnerTalks) October 28, 2017