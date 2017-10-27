

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C. that left a man in his 30s in hospital Friday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Townshipline and Bradner roads around 5:25 p.m. with reports of shots fired, but didn't find a victim at the scene.

As they were investigating, a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound arrived at the emergency department of Mission Memorial Hospital.

Police have not confirmed the extent of the victim's injuries, or if any suspects have been arrested.

Authorities advised the public to avoid the area of Townshipline and Bradner, which remained cordoned off with police tape hours after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Abbotsford police or Crime Stoppers.