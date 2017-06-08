The Good Samaritan who went to Mounties after finding a small poodle locked into a carry-on suitcase has been honoured for his kindness – and saving the life of the callously abandoned pooch.

The apricot-coloured mini poodle, dubbed Donut because of his sweet demeanor, was discovered in a ditch in a wooded area in Richmond, B.C., on May 28.

Graham Barrett took the hard-sided suitcase home with him and alerted police after trying to pry off the two locks that were holding the whimpering dog inside.

Donut was covered in urine and feces but otherwise in good health, even though he had been left in the heat on one of the hottest days of the year for up to six hours.

Richmond Animal Protection Society (RAPS) has been caring for the dog, and wanted to do something to recognize Barrett.

This past weekend, CEO Eyal Lichtmann presented him with a plaque and $500 gift certificate for its soon-to-be-constructed RAPS Regional Animal Hospital.

Before Barrett left the shelter, he and his wife left a recorded message for Donut: "We wish you every happiness in your new life and we wish you all the love in the world and hope you have a great life with your new family."

The BC SPCA has launched an investigation into how Donut came to be abandoned. The animal welfare agency just gave permission for the pup to be adopted.

Many people have come forward in hopes of bringing the pup home, but RAPS says a family has yet to be chosen.