Crews are investigating a sheen on the Fraser River near the area of what appears to be a mostly submerged vessel.

Few details have been confirmed, but a shiny substance could be seen on the river's surface near Donatelli Avenue and Lougheed Highway in Mission Friday.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said crews are still trying to determine exactly what the sheen is, and where it's coming from. The province is doing an assessment from land to try to figure out the source, and Transport Canada planned to fly over the river to examine the size of the spill.

The layer of pollutant is estimated to be less than 0.005 millimetres deep, a spokesperson from the Canadian Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard is working with the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation to organize a response. It is not yet known whether the product will be recoverable, but crews were sent to the scene with environmental response equipment.