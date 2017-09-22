

CTV Vancouver





The family of a Maple Ridge grandmother who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is asking the driver to come forward and take responsibility.

The victim, 48-year-old Laura Jeglum-Woychescen, was riding her motorcycle down the Lougheed Highway last Thursday when a car crossed the centre line and struck her head-on. The driver fled the scene.

"It makes me angry that my mom was left on the side of the road like she was nothing," said her son, Rob Jeglum.

Shortly after the accident, police found a grey 2003 Pontiac Sunfire abandoned nearby. They're confident it’s the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, but still need to confirm who was driving it.

In the meantime, they are looking for any witnesses who saw the Sunfire on the highway near 280th Street around 8:30 p.m. the night of the crash.

The RCMP and the victim's family would also like to see the driver do the right thing.

"It's weighed heavy on our hearts that we're missing her, but it's got to be weighing heavy on theirs that they've hit and killed somebody so amazing," Jeglum said.

The victim was a longtime employee of Fraser Health, and a beloved mother and grandmother.

"She was my rock," her son said. "She was just so loving to me, she made me the strong man I am today."

Mounties have said the windy stretch of Lougheed Highway where the victim was struck is notorious for fatal accidents.

They urged drivers heading through the area to be mindful, particularly at night when there's decreased visibility.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson