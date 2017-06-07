

A family from Surrey, B.C. is pleading for the public's help in finding their mother, who inexplicably vanished from their lives almost two weeks ago.

San Li Liao, who also goes by Sandy, was last seen leaving work on 54A Avenue near Panorama Drive on Friday, May 26, and hasn't been heard from since.

The 54-year-old's family said the sudden disappearance is out of character for her, and they're growing increasingly worried about what could have happened.

"She has never gone missing before and would never travel alone without letting us know," her daughter, Cindy Cheng, said at a news conference Wednesday.

"We know she would never leave us behind. My mom is the pillar of our family and she always puts everyone before herself."

Mounties have conducted numerous interviews and canvassed different parts of the city looking for Liao, to no avail. Search and rescue crews have also scoured some areas from the ground.

Her car, a green 2000 Toyota Sienna, was located in the area of Guildford Recreation Centre on May 29, the same day she was reported missing. Sadly, the discovery hasn't led investigators to Liao herself.

Cheng urged anyone who may have seen her mother or who has any information on the case to reach out to Mounties immediately.

"Her safe return would mean the world to our family, because without her our family will never be complete," Cheng said.

The missing woman is described as 5-1, 110 lbs. with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. The RCMP doesn't have a description of what she might be wearing apart from glasses.

Anyone who can assist with the case is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.