Shambhala Music Festival under evacuation alert due to moving wildfire
The Shambhala Music Festival is seen in this Aug. 2013 file image. (YouTube)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 12, 2017 11:51AM PDT
SALMO, B.C. - Attendees at a popular electronic music festival are subject to an evacuation alert after a wildfire jumped the Salmo River.
The B.C. Wildfire Service issued an evacuation alert Saturday morning, saying a nearby fire has jumped the river and is headed toward the Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo, B.C.
The festival previously issued what it called a "pre-evacuation alert" to attendees, letting them know that they should make plans in case of a mandatory evacuation.
Shambhala, which has drawn more than 10,000 festival-goers in years past, began Friday.
B.C. Wildfire says the fire is increasing in size and threatening properties in the area.
It says festival-goers should make sure they leave enough time to return home safely.