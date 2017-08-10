

CTV Vancouver





A popular electronic music festival in B.C.'s Southern Interior is urging guests to be prepared should a nearby evacuation alert expand to include the festival grounds.

Shambhala Music Festival posted a "pre-evacuation alert" on its website Wednesday over the McCormick Creek fire, which was discovered just this week and has spread across roughly 75 hectares.

It is currently threatening some properties in the area of Shambhala, but not the festival itself.

"In the interest of public safety, we would like to inform our guests and the public, that there is an evacuation alert near the festival grounds," Shambhala's notice reads.

"While this does not currently affect the festival, all guests should be prepared for changing conditions."

Organizers recommend all festivalgoers discuss the possibility of an early departure from the four-day event, and have a "well-rested designated driver" available at all times.

About 10,000 people gather every year to party at Shambhala, which is held at the 500-acre Salmo River Ranch in the West Kootenays.

The McCormick Creek blaze is being fought by 20 firefighters with four helicopters and four air tankers.