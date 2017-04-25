Sex offender who left Vancouver halfway house arrested in Sask.
Joseph Davis, 46, is a four-time convict who once sexually assaulted a real estate agent he lured to his home in Winnipeg. (Handout)
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 4:50PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 4:56PM PDT
Update: Joseph Davis, a repeat sex offender who failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house this week, has been found and arrested in Saskatchewan.
Davis's disappearance triggered a Canada-wide warrant on Tuesday, which led to him being spotted by a member of the public in the small community of Langenburg.
He was taken into custody, where he remained Thursday.
Previous story: Police are on the lookout for a 46-year-old repeat sex offender who failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house.
Joseph Davis, a four-time federal convict, was living at the home under a long-term supervision order after serving four years for sexual assault, according to law enforcement.
His disappearance triggered a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
Authorities believe Davis has already left the Lower Mainland and is likely heading eastbound toward Manitoba, where he used to live.
Among Davis's crimes is a 2007 sexual assault against a real estate agent he'd lured to his home in Winnipeg.
He was also convicted of assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement over an attack on a sex worker in 2001.
Police said Davis could be driving a grey, four-door Mercedes C230 with B.C. licence plate DE5 64E.
Anyone who sees the convict or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.