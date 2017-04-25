

CTV Vancouver





Update: Joseph Davis, a repeat sex offender who failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house this week, has been found and arrested in Saskatchewan.

Davis's disappearance triggered a Canada-wide warrant on Tuesday, which led to him being spotted by a member of the public in the small community of Langenburg.

He was taken into custody, where he remained Thursday.

Previous story: Police are on the lookout for a 46-year-old repeat sex offender who failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house.

Joseph Davis, a four-time federal convict, was living at the home under a long-term supervision order after serving four years for sexual assault, according to law enforcement.

His disappearance triggered a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Authorities believe Davis has already left the Lower Mainland and is likely heading eastbound toward Manitoba, where he used to live.

Among Davis's crimes is a 2007 sexual assault against a real estate agent he'd lured to his home in Winnipeg.

He was also convicted of assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement over an attack on a sex worker in 2001.

Police said Davis could be driving a grey, four-door Mercedes C230 with B.C. licence plate DE5 64E.

Anyone who sees the convict or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.