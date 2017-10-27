Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk sex offender reporting missing from a halfway house the third time since December 2016.

Christopher Schafer, 40, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

Schafer is a federal offender who has been living in Vancouver since Thursday evening. When he failed to return to the halfway house by 7 p.m., police issued the warrant.

The sex offender has a long history of crimes including break-and-enter, uttering threats, robbery, assaulting a peace officer and sexual offences.

He also has a history of going missing, dating back to 2010, and including three disappearances within the last 10 months.

Schafer breached parole by leaving his halfway house seven years ago. He was located a short time later and taken back into custody.

Police then issued a similar warning in December 2016, when he failed to return to his halfway house over the weekend. He was located a few days later and taken into custody.

Then again just a few months ago, officers issued a warning that Schafer had gone missing. He was located on July 17, four days after his disappearance was reported.

Schafer is Aboriginal, 5-8 and 168 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of the name "Wanda Lee" on the left side of his neck. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black running shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black backpack.

Anyone who sees Schafer or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers immediately.