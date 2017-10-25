

A high-risk offender serving a sentence for sexual assault with a weapon and other convictions is currently living in a Vancouver halfway house.

Police issued a warning to the public Wednesday that James Ernest Armbruster has been granted a one-chance statutory release.

Armbruster was convicted of sexual assault with a weapon, break-and-enter and robbery.

He is serving a 28-year, 11-month sentence, but has been released to a halfway house on conditions including that he not consume alcohol or drugs. He must also report all friendships, sexual relationships and intimate relationships with women.

The 55-year-old is aboriginal, 5-9 and 180 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes, and partial amputations of the fingers on his right hand.

If Armbruster violates his conditions, witnesses are asked to contact local police through 911.