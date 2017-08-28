Vancouver police issued a warning to the public after a high-risk sex offender was released from prison on Monday.

Officers said Brendan Dominic Billy was released after completing a 15-year sentence for break-and-enter, assault with a weapon and sexual assaults of elderly women in Squamish. Parole board documents say Billy also attempted to sexually assault an elderly man the same night as the women were attacked.

The 43-year-old has been assessed by the Correctional Service of Canada as high risk for violence and sexual reoffending, police said in a statement.

Billy has a lengthy criminal record, documents from a recent parole board hearing show.

In addition to his 2001 crimes, documents show he'd served time prior to his federal offences in provincial jail, and had a history of sexual assaults against both adult and juvenile women including strangers and individuals he knew.

"You have committed violence against male and female victims," the May 18 review said.

"You are described in your file as highly impulsive and irrational."

The parole board noticed that his mental health appeared to have stabilized and his behaviour had improved, but that he was still easily frustrated and demonstrated "very little understanding of (his) risk factors and offence cycle."

The board noted he'd been abusive to a nurse and to a correctional officer, threatened to fight an inmate, self-harmed "to get attention from those around you," and was found in possession of drugs, all within the last two years.

A psychological assessment completed earlier this year suggested he remains an untreated violent and sexual offender, and that his risk level had not changed. The psychologist recommended Billy live in a halfway house for a short period before the end of his sentence, saying he would benefit from a gradual release.

An elders report from 2014 indicated that the residential school system had an effect on Billy, and while he and his parents did not attend, his grandparents did and as a result caused him "intergenerational trauma."

The board report also said Billy was exposed to physical, sexual and substance abuse at a young age.

Billy has been released on a recognizance of bail, and must abide by several conditions including that he not be on the property of any retirement homes. He also cannot be on the property of other areas where seniors can be expected to congregate, including other housing complexes and recreational facilities.

In addition, Billy cannot be outside his residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and must advise parole officers of any close or intimate relationships. He must disclose his criminal record to anyone he has a relationship with.

Billy may not consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances, cannot enter any liquor stores and cannot own or carry any weapons.

He has been described as an indigenous man who is 5-7 and weighs 180 pounds. He has short, dark, receding hair which is spiked, and has the name "Lorna" tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Anyone who witnesses Billy violating the conditions of his parole is asked to contact local police through 911.

Just in: Man with history of violence, sexual assault of elderly women to live in Vancouver after being paroled. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/Y9m4Z3JLIB — Kendra Mangione (@kendramangione) August 28, 2017