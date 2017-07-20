A sex offender considered to have a high risk of reoffending is now living in north Delta, officials say.

Jared Edward Harris, 39, has recently been released from custody, and is living in the city under a number of conditions.

He is being closely monitored by provincial probation and Delta police officers, a statement released Thursday said.

Harris has an extensive criminal history which includes convictions for an indecent act and invitation to sexual touching. He was also convicted of property offences and assault with a weapon.

The announcement from Delta police came just three months after Harris was arrested in New Westminster, accused of masturbating while walking around a store.

The arrest came one day after a warning to the public that he was living in the city. As a result of that incident, Harris was charged with one count of committing an indecent act and two counts of failure to comply with conditions ordered by the court.

Court records suggest Harris appeared in court Wednesday and was released, but is due to reappear in New Westminster in January.

The conditions of Harris's most recent release include that he not have any form of contact with people under the age of 16, and that he not attend public parks, swimming areas, daycares, schools and playgrounds.

He cannot enter any liquor stores or businesses whose primary purpose is to sell liquor, and cannot consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

Harris has been described as Caucasian, 5-10 and about 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair and a beard.

If he is observed breaking the conditions of his release, witnesses are asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.