At least one waterfront home in the community of Belcarra was destroyed in a massive fire Sunday afternoon, and another was heavily damaged.

The area is protected by the Sasamat Volunteer Fire Department, and its crews responded to the scene, said Fire Chief Jay Sharpe said.

Two waterfront homes were affected, with one completely ablaze shortly before 2 p.m.

The Vancouver Police Marine Unit also responded by water.

Const. Jason Doucette said the unit was providing support by ensuring other boaters nearby kept a safe distance from the working fire.

District of North Vancouver Fire said the structure fire was happening directly across from Deep Cove.

Smoke from the massive blaze could be seen across Port Moody and North Vancouver.

It does not appear anyone was in the homes.

At scene of two homes burning on shoreline #Belcarra pic.twitter.com/djVNVa8JBW

— VPD Marine Unit (@VPDMarineUnit) April 9, 2017