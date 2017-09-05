

Six people are in hospital and it appears at least one person is dead after a crash involving an articulated dump truck on the Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam.

The multi-vehicle collision happened around 3:30 p.m. near Pitt River Road. Witnesses said the dump truck rolled down a hill, striking three vehicles before coming to a stop on top of a sedan.

Paramedics have since transported six people to hospital for treatment, and there appears to be a body covered by a tarp at the scene.

Few other details have been confirmed, but investigators from both the RCMP and WorkSafeBC have been dispatched to the crash site.

The Lougheed Highway has been closed in both directions pending further notice, and Mounties asked drivers to avoid the area until it reopens.