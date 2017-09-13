

CTV Vancouver





Dozens of staff members from the previous BC Liberal government were paid settlements in excess of $100,000 after the NDP took over, according to documents obtained by CTV News.

The records show the highest settlement, $540,955, was paid to Kimberly Henderson, who served as former premier Christy Clark's deputy and head of the B.C. Public Service.

Another 24 staffers were paid between $100,163 and $474,552. The latter was for Athana Mentzelopoulos, who served as deputy minister of corporate priorities and, more recently, as deputy finance minister.

The documents, which were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, list the top payments for the 133 Liberal appointees who were fired. The NDP has said those staff members received a combined total of $11.3 million.

More to come…