

CTV Vancouver





First responders were called to a stretch of Highway One early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle collision in Langley.

It appeared that a car flipped on to its roof in an eastbound lane just west of 232nd Street at around 5:30 a.m. Officials have provided few details on the crash, but it appears that the incident was fatal.

It is not yet known what caused the car to flip, nor have police provided information on its occupant or occupants.

RCMP blocked off an eastbound lane of the highway for several hours, but the highway has since fully reopened.