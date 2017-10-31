Serious crash prompts major delays on Hwy. 1 in Langley
Emergency crews are seen at the scene of a crash in Langley on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 8:27AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 31, 2017 10:21AM PDT
First responders were called to a stretch of Highway One early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle collision in Langley.
It appeared that a car flipped on to its roof in an eastbound lane just west of 232nd Street at around 5:30 a.m. Officials have provided few details on the crash, but it appears that the incident was fatal.
It is not yet known what caused the car to flip, nor have police provided information on its occupant or occupants.
RCMP blocked off an eastbound lane of the highway for several hours, but the highway has since fully reopened.