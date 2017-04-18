A woman in her late 60s is in hospital following a daylight stabbing in a Vancouver on Tuesday.

Police said the woman was walking shortly before 3 p.m. along East 2nd Avenue near McLean Drive, just east of Clark Drive, when she was approached by an unknown woman.

The woman attempted to steal the victim's purse, and a short struggle ensued. The victim was stabbed and the suspect ran out of the area.

The victim was taken to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said no arrests have been made, and no additional information was provided.