Senior stabbed in broad daylight during robbery attempt
A police vehicle is parked near the scene of a stabbing on East 2nd Avenue in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 4:42PM PDT
A woman in her late 60s is in hospital following a daylight stabbing in a Vancouver on Tuesday.
Police said the woman was walking shortly before 3 p.m. along East 2nd Avenue near McLean Drive, just east of Clark Drive, when she was approached by an unknown woman.
The woman attempted to steal the victim's purse, and a short struggle ensued. The victim was stabbed and the suspect ran out of the area.
The victim was taken to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said no arrests have been made, and no additional information was provided.