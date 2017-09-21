

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are trying to identify the driver of a mobility scooter that struck and killed an 86-year-old woman last week in Coquitlam.

The victim fell to the ground after being bumped at the corner of Austin Avenue and Westview Street Friday morning. The RCMP said she succumbed to injuries sustained during the fall.

Investigators are now looking for the scooter driver, though they believe the incident was accidental.

"At this point this looks like a tragic accident with no criminal intent," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release. "We still need to talk to the operator of the scooter to hear his side of the story."

Witnesses said the man appeared to be white, 40 to 50 years old, with an average build and a full head of grey hair. It's possible his speech was slurred.

His scooter is described as silver or grey with no basket on the front.

Anyone with information on the driver's identity is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.