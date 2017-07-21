Second arrest made in fatal shooting at Vancouver hotel
Officers were called to the Savoy Hotel on East Hastings Street on the Downtown Eastside around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. (CTV News). Jan. 27, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 6:11PM PDT
Police say a second arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a man in a Vanouver hotel.
Investigators say 62-year-old Joseph Billy Bustinski died in hospital after being found inside the Savoy Hotel on Jan. 27, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say a 29-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month and charged with manslaughter.
They say 31-year-old Stephen Farmer of Vancouver was arrested today on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder and also faces other charges, including driving while prohibited and flight from police.