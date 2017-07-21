

The Canadian Press





Police say a second arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a man in a Vanouver hotel.

Investigators say 62-year-old Joseph Billy Bustinski died in hospital after being found inside the Savoy Hotel on Jan. 27, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month and charged with manslaughter.

They say 31-year-old Stephen Farmer of Vancouver was arrested today on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder and also faces other charges, including driving while prohibited and flight from police.