The search for a teen believed missing on Cypress Mountain ended with a sigh of relief after volunteers learned the young man was never missing at all.

Officials have provided few details, but said that 18-year-old Yao Gu of Washington was located safe and sound after a frantic search of the area.

Members of North Shore Rescue were called out to search the snowy area on Friday morning after Gu's vehicle was left unattended overnight.

West Vancouver police said foul play was not suspected, but that they were trying to confirm his whereabouts.

North Shore Rescue confirmed he'd been found shortly after noon, and said that he was not lost but had been feeling sick and left his vehicle.

He was never out in the wilderness in the first place, rescuers said. The man's father had picked him up in another vehicle, and they'd gone to a hotel in Vancouver.

The family was only alerted to the search when they arrived to pick up Gu's vehicle, and saw a note left by rescue crews on the windshield.

"If you need to leave a car in an area like this, put a note in it. The car will get opened, they will find the note, and that will be very helpful for us," advised North Shore Rescue's Greg Miller.