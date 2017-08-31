

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - School districts in British Columbia are scrambling to hire thousands of teachers ahead of the new school year to satisfy a court decision that reinstates standards on class size.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled last November that legislation implemented by the province's previous Liberal government in 2002 that prevented teachers from negotiating class size and composition related to special needs students was unconstitutional.

The decision resulted in a need for as many as 3,500 more teachers.

B.C. Teachers' Federation president Glen Hansman says the bulk of the positions are being filled in the final weeks before classes begin.

But he says while more money has eased lingering funding concerns for school districts, attracting enough recruits remains a challenge for some, partly because of the cost of living in B.C.

The Education Ministry says for districts unable to meet the new standards, remedies were built in so existing teachers could receive more prep time, additional teaching supports, or some other form of assistance to make up for the shortfall.