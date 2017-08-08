Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds is thanking residents of his hometown and local police for their patience during the filming of the "Deadpool" sequel.

The A-lister, who has been in the city for several weeks, posted on social media Tuesday thanking police and "the great people of Vancouver" for putting up with delays.

Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown. pic.twitter.com/EweL1TtM2k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

Vancouver police responded, writing: "Who doesn't love Spider-Man?!" with a winking emoji.

"Thx for the shout-out & taking time to pose for a pic with our officers!"

Crews have been seen filming in downtown streets, closing areas to traffic during shoots.

The star or his stunt-double was spotted weaving through traffic on a scooter Tuesday morning, and a portion of Hastings Street was taken over on Monday for filming.

Deadpool 2 filming in Hastings and Howe . . . . #deadpool#ryanreynolds#ryanreynoldsisdeadpool#wadewilson#vancouverphotography#vancouver#vancity#yvr#604#marvels#superhero#deadpool2#hastings#filming#movies#film#marvel#deadpoolmovie#wolverine#logan#xmen#theavengers#bts A post shared by Kenny Tai (@kennytaiphotography) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

In June, the crew took over a downtown alley for filming, and Reynolds himself was spotted by sharp-eyed fans.

Other scenes were shot on Vancouver Island, at Hatley Castle and Royal Roads University.

Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big fucking surprise. No one's home. pic.twitter.com/svbUMEdKbb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2017

The first film featured several Vancouver locations, including the Cobalt Hotel on Main Street, No. 5 Orange strip club, and part of the PNE grounds. The initial production in 2015 made headlines locally when an action sequence shut down the Georgia Viaduct for several days.

"Deadpool 2," starring Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz and Morena Baccarin, is set to hit theatres on June 1, 2018.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Darcy Matheson