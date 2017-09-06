

CTV Vancouver





Squamish Search and Rescue crews were called to the Stawamus Chief on Wednesday after a rock climber tumbled about 15 metres.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on part of a large granite outcrop referred to as The Buttress.

Squamish SAR say the man, who was climbing with appropriate equipment, suffered undetermined injuries – but was conscious and alert when members arrived.

Rescue crews reached the climber by longline from a helicopter, while an air ambulance stood by on the ground.

With files from The Canadian Press