Rock climber tumbles 15 metres down Stawamus Chief
The Stawamus Chief is seen from CTV's Chopper 9 on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 5:51PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 7, 2017 9:10AM PDT
Squamish Search and Rescue crews were called to the Stawamus Chief on Wednesday after a rock climber tumbled about 15 metres.
The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on part of a large granite outcrop referred to as The Buttress.
Squamish SAR say the man, who was climbing with appropriate equipment, suffered undetermined injuries – but was conscious and alert when members arrived.
Rescue crews reached the climber by longline from a helicopter, while an air ambulance stood by on the ground.
With files from The Canadian Press