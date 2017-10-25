

The independent commission tasked with studying mobility pricing in Metro Vancouver has released its first report, which highlights some high-traffic areas that could potentially be targeted for usage fees.

Unsurprisingly, some of the congestion hotspots include bridges and tunnels across the Fraser River, such as the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges – both of which recently had their tolls scrapped by the B.C. NDP government.

The commission's research and engagement work is just getting underway, and no recommendations are being made until the spring. But a major focus is road pricing, where users are charged for the specific infrastructure they use.

"It's time to have a conservation about new ways of approaching this issue," Allan Seckel, chair of the independent commission, said in a news release.

"Our research shows Metro Vancouver residents are open to new ideas. The fact is, we already pay some forms of mobility pricing – such as gas taxes or transit fares – but those charges are not always applied in a fair and strategic way to help reduce congestion on our roads."

Road pricing, sometimes referred to as decongestion pricing, is already used in several major cities, including London and Stockholm, where it is credited with reducing traffic by 10 per cent.

It can also take many forms. Part of the commission's work will be determining the best way to apply the system locally.

That will involve consulting with Metro Vancouver residents and stakeholders, a process that's set to begin Thursday and last several months.

Apart from road, bridge and tunnel usage charges, Mobility pricing can also include fuel taxes, insurance rates, transit fares and taxi charges. The commission said it's too early to say who could be asked to pay what.

But with more than a million people expected to move into the region over the next 28 years, officials warn that doing nothing is not an option. Traffic is already on the rise, with trip times increasing by 15 on key routes over the last decade, according to TransLink.

For more information on the mobility pricing commission, and to learn how to submit feedback, visit the It's Time website.



