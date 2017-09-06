

CTV Vancouver





One of the stars of Riverdale is defending a fellow cast member from allegations he was "disgusting and rude" during a fan encounter in Vancouver.

An unidentified woman took to Twitter this week to complain about actor Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on the hit Netflix show. The self-professed fan said she bumped into the cast downtown and approached Sprouse, who asked her "Who the f--- are you?"

"I just walked away," the woman tweeted. "Don’t become a celeb if u want privacy, u get paid for having fans so respect them or be nice at least."

But that's not quite the way things played out, according to Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper.

Reinhart said the fan was more forward than she let on, and denied that Sprouse cursed at her.

Cole's response to you was "do I know you?" After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017

"You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate," she wrote on Twitter.

Cole's response, according to his co-star, was "Do I know you?"

"It's easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there's no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it. Here you go," Reinhart said.

The fan, who said she had been drinking the night of the encounter, admitted she approached Sprouse "in a friendly way." Her Twitter account has since been set to private.

The incident isn't the first time the cast of Riverdale, which is currently filming its second season, has made headlines off the set.

In July, Sprouse and Reinhart were recorded confronting a busker whose singer was allegedly holding up producing off Robson Street.

Sprouse accused the singer of interrupting the shoot on purpose to get a payout.

Police were called to the scene but did not make any arrest. They said they will consider the possibility the performer was being deliberately disruptive if they notice a pattern in her behaviour.