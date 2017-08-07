CTV News has identified the victim of a targeted shooting in Abbotsford Sunday as 18-year-old Balraj Dhatt.

Dhatt was shot outside his home in the 1700 block of Mitchell Street at around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The teen, who is known to police, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He is now recovering from gunshot wounds.

That incident occurred less than 48 hours after Jaspreet Sidhu, also 18, was shot and killed in broad daylight just a few blocks away.

Investigators have not established a connection between the two shootings, despite their proximity and the fact that the victims were the same age.

No one has been arrested in either case.

Sidhu’s suspected killer is described as 5-foot-11 with a medium build. They were wearing a back hoodie and sunglasses at the time of the shooting.

“We have an 18-year-old victim and two days later, we have another 18 year-old-victim. The flag’s gone up in this community,” said RCMP Const. Ian MacDonald.

The recent gun violence and increased police presence also has many residents in the Townline Hill neighbourhood on edge.

“It’s scary when kids are getting hurt,” said resident Shirley Verwoerd. “You don’t know when you’re safe, but you can’t stay inside. Abbotsford is a great place to live, but when it hits close to home, it’s sad.”

Police, however, are trying to reassure people and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“I can understand why people would be alarmed, but there are people out there who may know something,” MacDonald said. “We encourage them to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information about Dhatt’s shooting can contact police at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Sarah MacDonald