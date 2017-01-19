

A home in Southeast Vancouver was behind police tape early Thursday morning after the residence was sprayed by gunfire.

Police were called around 3 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find the front of the home had been hit by several bullets, including several that hit a front window.

A total of 21 yellow evidence markers could be seen on the ground around Knight Street and East 54th Avenue, and forensic investigators photographed the scene.

This isn't the first time the street has been a focus for police: The gang unit has previously set up its mobile surveillance camera on the block, something they often do if they fear there's a potential for violence.

Const. Jason Doucette says the shooting appears targeted but it's not believed the public is at risk.

The people in the home are not cooperating with investigators and no arrests have been made, he added.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Sheila Scott

I'm counting 21 evidence markers out here. Front window also shot out. Police have part of street blocked off. pic.twitter.com/fgcaILuXqK — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) January 19, 2017