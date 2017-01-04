

CTV Vancouver





Frustrations are growing at a Burnaby, B.C. apartment building where residents complain they've gone months without heat or hot water.

People living at 1859 Woodway Pl. allege they've been forced to rely on space heaters and blankets to stay warm ever since the building's boiler broke about nine weeks ago.

Sarah Sexsmith said she’s tried over and over since November to have the property management company do something, but she still spent the holiday season without heat.

"It's been handled extremely badly," she said. "There was nothing over the holidays, it was freezing cold."

Sexsmith spoke out to CTV News on Dec. 15, and said there were signs the problem would be addressed around that time.

"They put up a sign saying they just heard there was a problem and they're going to fix it and order a part," she said. "This was six weeks after I'd been calling them constantly."

A plumber did show up, she said, but not until Jan. 3. A notice has since been posted in the building telling residents that repairs will be carried out on Thursday to "alleviate issues related to inconsistent heat and hot water."

In the meantime, Sexsmith has arranged a hearing at the Residential Tenancy Branch for later this month, where she will be asking for an apology and hopefully some of her money back.

She said she asked Capilano Property Management Services, which is owned by the Onni Group, to put her up in a hotel, but was turned down.

"I went and spoke to them yesterday and they basically said no, they're not going to because I went on the news and went to the Residential Tenancy Branch," she said.

CTV News tried contacting the Onni Group several times by phone and in person, but has yet to receive a response.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber