Many sidewalks around Metro Vancouver remain snow-covered and while that could lead to a fine for certain homeowners, it seems some municipalities aren’t living up to their own standards.

It’s up to city crews to clear stretches of sidewalk that front parks, bus stops and other city properties.

Around the region, many of those areas appear neglected after the weekend’s snowfall.

Zahra Sharghi lives in the District of North Vancouver and says on snowy days she would prefer to take transit instead of driving.

But treacherous sidewalks have her thinking twice about that idea.

“I decided to use the bus instead of my own car because I didn’t feel safe to drive. Our bus stop is two blocks down there and it was more dangerous,” said Sharghi.

The District of North Vancouver says snow-clearing is prioritized and crews try to get to sidewalks and bus stops when main roads have been sufficiently cleared.

“Usually we’re quite happy with the response from the district,” said Frank Sindell who has lived on Princess Avenue since 1961.

He says the sidewalk adjacent to Princess Park is usually cleared shortly after snowfalls and he’s willing to cut the district some slack in this unusually snowy winter.

“The sidewalk is secondary, I think, and those people that are complaining, I don’t know where they’re coming from,” said Lindell.

Across the water in Burnaby, some sidewalks next to city property were also covered in snow and ice.

That was true in Vancouver as well, but it in many areas it looked like crews had been able to at least clear out bus stops.

The city says people can report icy and snowy locations by calling 3-1-1.