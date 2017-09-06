

CTV Vancouver





Squamish Search and Rescue crews were called to the Stawamus Chief on Wednesday for reports that a climber had fallen.

Few details have been confirmed, but three people could be seen from CTV's Chopper 9 as it flew over the area at around 5:15 p.m.

One of the men was lying down on a ledge about halfway up the 700-metre granite hill, while the other two appeared uninjured.

Rescue crews reached the climbers by longline from a helicopter, while an air ambulance stood by on the ground in case the climber is in need of medical treatment.

The man was lowered to safety, but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The man was lowered to safety, but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.