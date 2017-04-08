Rescuers called to Mt. Harvey after cornice gives way
Search and rescue crews have been called to the Lions Bay area after a cornice gave way on Mount Harvey on Saturday.
Few details have been confirmed, but North Shore Rescue said it was responding with Lions Bay Search and Rescue to reports of a possible "Code Alpha," or avalanche.
There were five people in the vicinity of the cornice that let go near Mount Harvey, a pilot at Talon Helicopters told CTV News.
