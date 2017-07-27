Two hikers have been fined more than $1,200 for ignoring a fire ban and an evacuation order at a provincial park near Bella Coola, B.C.

The pair had to be rescued from Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park using a helicopter on Tuesday afternoon after activating their SPOT tracker, a device that transmits hikers’ GPS co-ordinates and important medical information to authorities.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said crews reached the stranded hikers shortly after 4 p.m. on the Alexander MacKenzie Heritage Trail near Highway 20, about 80 kilometres west of Bella Coola.

“It’s really unfortunate that these hikers’ blatant disregard for park closures resulted in the diversion of valuable resources and assets, mainly people and a helicopter which would have otherwise been used in fire suppression efforts,” Linteau told reporters in conference call on Thursday.

The area was under an evacuation order and a fire ban at the time.

BC Parks staff had to extinguish the fire the hikers had lit on Monday evening, despite telling officials they were aware of the restrictions in the area and the ongoing wildfire crisis across the province.

Officials then issued total of $1,233 in fines.

It is unclear why the hikers, who have not been identified, asked for help.

Linteau said the incident should serve as a reminder that evacuation orders and fire bans must be taken seriously.

“We urge the public to respect all bans and restrictions,” she said, adding that people who cause wildfires could be found liable for fire suppression costs, damage to forests and reforestation costs.

Under provincial law, the maximum fine for disobeying a fire ban is $1,150. Those found responsible in court for starting a wildfire could be fined up to $1 million and be sentenced to one year in jail. http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/fire-bans-and-restrictions

More than 150 wildfire are burning cross B.C. and about 19,000 have been forced out of their homes.

The unusually busy wildfire season prompted a province-wide state of emergency in early July.