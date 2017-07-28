

Emergency crews are conducting what's being described as a "serious rescue" in Lynn Canyon Park.

Paramedics, firefighters and Mounties were dispatched to the popular District of North Vancouver hiking and swimming spot on Friday afternoon.

One person has since been carried out on a stretcher by first responders.

Few details have been confirmed, but emergency crews are called to Lynn Canyon every year for accidents in the water and on the trails.

Young people often cliff jump into the rushing waters of Lynn Creek, despite posted warnings and the repeated pleas of rescue workers to avoid dangerous activity.

Last year, a 17-year-old boy from Port Coquitlam drowned after bypassing a fence and cliff jumping near the park’s suspension bridge.

More to come…

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Crews on scene of a rescue at Twin Falls. A man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition after being pulled out of the water. <a href="https://t.co/ATT4LJ4ZKh">pic.twitter.com/ATT4LJ4ZKh</a></p>— Allison Tanner (@AllisonM_Tanner) <a href="https://twitter.com/AllisonM_Tanner/status/891090194698444802">July 29, 2017</a></blockquote>

