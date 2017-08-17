

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a warning for a variety of raspberry mousse cakes that may be contaminated with norovirus.

The cakes affected are by the brands Michaud, Jessica, Laura Secord, Top Dessert and two non-branded varieties of raspberry mousse, raspberry chocolate mousse, and raspberry dream cakes.

Consumers are warned not to buy the cakes at retailers or eat the cakes from any hotels, restaurants or other establishments in B.C. and a number of other provinces.

People with norovirus usually develop gastroenteritis symptoms within 48 hours of being exposed, and anyone who believes they became sick from the product are told to contact their doctors.