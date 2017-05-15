

CTV Vancouver





A 33-year-old Abbotsford real estate appraiser is facing multiple child pornography charges after police executed a search warrant on his home.

Joshua James Kitsul was identified as a suspect after an Abbotsford Police major crimes investigation was launched in March after receiving information that an internet subscriber was uploading images of "child sexual abuse."

Numerous computers, data storage devices and cell phones were seized during a search warrant execution on Kitsul's home on April 28.

A day later, Kitsul was taken into custody by Abbotsford Police. He is charged with possession of child pornography and two counts of making available child pornography.

Kitsul has been released from custody but must abide by a number of court-imposed conditions, including not using the internet except for work, not contacting anyone under the age of 18 and not being within 200 metres of any public park, school, daycare or community centre.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973.