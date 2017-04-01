

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have been called in after a person was shot to death in the middle of a busy hotel parking lot in Langley.

Mounties swarmed the Sandman Signature Hotel and Moxies at 201st Street and 88th Avenue around 2 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

The victim, only identified as an adult, could not be saved.

Witnesses tell CTV News they heard several gunshots, and say there has been a heavy police presence in the area for the past week.

Video taken from the scene shows bullet holes in the back window of a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and a yellow tarp covering a body on the ground.

Officers could be seen questioning drivers leaving the crowded parking lot, which was cordoned off with police tape.

Const. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP said it does not appear to be a random act.

Largy said the direct vicinity would be cordoned off "for a significant amount of time."

The case has been taken over by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), and will work in conjunction with Langley Mounties.

More to come…