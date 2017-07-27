RCMP seeking suspects after daytime shooting in South Surrey
Evidence markers are seen after a shooting in South Surrey on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 7:57PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 27, 2017 8:40PM PDT
Mounties are searching for “up to three” suspects after a shooting in South Surrey left a man with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.
“This was a targeted shooting towards one male individual who has since been taken to a local hospital,” Insp. Keith Bramhill said, adding that the victim is known to police.
The RCMP responded to multiple calls about a shooting outside a health and wellness centre in the area of 152 Street and 32 Avenue at about 3:30 p.m.
The suspects fled the scene in a black SUV, Bramhill said.
The incident is the latest in a string of shootings in the city over the past week.
Bramhill said it’s too early in the investigation to say if Thursday’s shooting was related to any of the others.