

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are searching for “up to three” suspects after a shooting in South Surrey left a man with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon.

“This was a targeted shooting towards one male individual who has since been taken to a local hospital,” Insp. Keith Bramhill said, adding that the victim is known to police.

The RCMP responded to multiple calls about a shooting outside a health and wellness centre in the area of 152 Street and 32 Avenue at about 3:30 p.m.

The suspects fled the scene in a black SUV, Bramhill said.

The incident is the latest in a string of shootings in the city over the past week.

Bramhill said it’s too early in the investigation to say if Thursday’s shooting was related to any of the others.