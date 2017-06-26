

CTV Vancouver





One week after a man died in a confrontation with RCMP officers in Port Coquitlam, an autopsy is challenging the initial version of events provided by law enforcement.

The unidentified man was involved in a shootout with officers outside a home on Audrey Drive the evening of June 18, and died at the scene. The next day, the RCMP said he succumbed to what they believed at the time to be "a self-inflicted injury."

But an autopsy has since established that the man did not take his own life, according to the police watchdog tasked with investigating the incident.

"Following an autopsy, it has been determined that the male's death was not self-inflicted," the Independent Investigations Office said in a news release.

No Mounties or members of the public were injured during the shootout.

The IIO has also revealed that a relative of the deceased was seriously injured in a police incident hours after the deadly confrontation. The watchdog is investigating that separately, and is still working to determine whether the officers involved in both situations acted lawfully.

Mounties were initially called to the Audrey Drive home by a report of a distraught man firing a gun into the air around 7 p.m. Coquitlam RCMP officers and members of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team both responded to the tense situation.

After shots were exchanged between the man and police, ERT members found his body behind a vehicle.

The IIO, which is tasked with investigating all police incidents that result in serious harm or death, was contacted to launch an investigation.

The watchdog has asked any witnesses who haen't spoken with them to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.