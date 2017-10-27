

Residents of a trailer park in B.C.'s Thompson Okanagan are being warned to stay inside as Mounties deal with a potentially armed suspect in the area.

Kamloops RCMP is urging people at G&M Trailer Park to lock their doors and windows and avoid going outside unless advised by law enforcement.

Little is known about the tense incident unfolding at the park, but Mounties said they are "dealing with a high risk situation concerning an individual suspected of having a firearm."

Until the situation is resolved, the public is asked to stay away from the area and avoid tipping off officers' locations online.

"We are asking the public not to share any information about specific police activities or locations on social media," Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a news release.

Highway 5 is also closed in both directions at Mt. Paul Way and Valleyview exchange.