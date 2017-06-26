

CTV Vancouver





A "low level threat" at the Vancouver International Airport Monday morning prompted an RCMP response, although it was cleared quickly.

RCMP said at 10:30 a.m. it was responding to a "police incident" at YVR, aided by a K9 unit.

Just a half hour later, the force said the incident was cleared.

YVR media relations said the incident was a "low level threat" that did not impact airport operations.

No further details have been provided.