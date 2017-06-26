RCMP respond to 'low level threat' at Vancouver International Airport
A unique look at the Vancouver International Airport. (Chopper 9/Pete Cline)
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 10:36AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2017 11:11AM PDT
A "low level threat" at the Vancouver International Airport Monday morning prompted an RCMP response, although it was cleared quickly.
RCMP said at 10:30 a.m. it was responding to a "police incident" at YVR, aided by a K9 unit.
Just a half hour later, the force said the incident was cleared.
YVR media relations said the incident was a "low level threat" that did not impact airport operations.
No further details have been provided.