Some of the equipment being used to scour the B.C. farm where Traci Genereaux's remains were discovered last month has been removed, but the RCMP's search continues.

On Wednesday, Cpl. Dan Moskaluk confirmed a number of tents and pieces of heavy equipment have been taken off the 24-acre rural property, which is located between Salmon Arm and Vernon.

"Our investigative efforts and resource requirements are being continually assessed and as a result various resources are no longer required and are now being removed," Moskaluk said in a news release.

Both Mounties and the BC Coroners Service are continuing to investigate 18-year-old Genereaux's death, however, and the search at the Salmon River Road farm remains active and ongoing.

Though the remains were found Oct. 21, Genereaux was not confirmed as the deceased until last week. The teenager, who had been working in the sex trade, went missing in Vernon back in May.

Investigators are still trying to piece together how she ended up on the farm, and have asked anyone with information to contact a dedicated tipline set up at 1-877-987-8477.

The farm is owned by the parents of Curtis Sagmoen, a 36-year-old who has been charged for allegedly threatening a sex worker with a gun in August.

Four other women have gone missing within a 45-minute drive of the property since early 2016, though the RCMP has not linked Sagmoen to those cases or to Genereaux's.