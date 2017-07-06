

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating after a man allegedly tried to abduct a three-year-old from the front lawn of a home in the B.C. Interior Thursday.

The child was playing outdoors in Malakwa, a small community located around 140 kilometres east of Kamloops, when a man approached around 10:30 a.m., according to a report filed with Sicamous RMCP.

Some kind of commotion ensued, which drew the attention of the young child's mom.

"The mother heard yelling and when she looked, she observed a male standing approximately 10 feet from the child, with what appeared to be a small dog or puppy," the RCMP said in a news release.

"The mother called the child to her, while the male scooped up the dog, boarded a late model Lincoln sedan and departed."

The man is described as white, aged 40-45, with short, thinning blond hair and an average height and build. The small dog is believed to be tan and white in colour.

The vehicle is a black, late-model Lincoln with four doors and a B.C. licence plate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP detachment.