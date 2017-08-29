British Columbia’s police watchdog has cleared Mounties of any wrongdoing after an officer-involved shooting at a Burnaby home that left a man dead in 2015.

On the morning of Sept. 18, members of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and Vancouver police officers were at a home on Frances Street after receiving a call from a woman who said her ex-husband was in her house with a gun. The armed man, she said, had already shot her boyfriend, who was also inside the residence.

“Oh my god. He's just shooting. Oh my god,” the woman said during the 911 call.

Officers arrived to find the 48-year-old suspect holding a rifle equipped with a bayonet, according to a report released Tuesday by the Independent Investigations Office.

After several unsuccessful attempts to communicate with him, two officers fired their weapons at the armed man. He was struck by both bullets while he simultaneously shot himself in the head, the report said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found the body of another man inside the home.

Investigators took the rifle into evidence as well as a black guitar case found outside the house containing two boxes of corresponding ammunition.

Nearly two years after the incident, the IIO announced Tuesday it “does not consider that any officer may have committed an offence under any enactment.”

In their interviews with the IIO, several of the officers who witnessed the incident said it appeared the suspect’s actions posed an immediate threat to police and the other occupants of the home and that deadly force was necessary.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he’s raising (the rifle) to shoot, like he’s going to…This is going to happen. These guys need to, you know, need to shoot him right away. This is bad,’” one of the witness officers told interviewers, adding the he himself would have shot the suspect if he’d had a safe arc of fire.

“What was most of concern to me at the time was he forced entry, came to kill his ex-wife, was in fact in possession of a rifle with a bayonet and had already demonstrated his aim, ability, intent and means to deliver that,” the police superintendent who attended the call told the IIO.

IIO investigators conducted interviews with a total of 10 civilians and officers who were at the scene of the shooting before arriving at their decision. The agency also reviewed medical records, photographs and the results of a variety of forensic tests.

The officers who fired their weapons refused to be interviewed.

The IIO is an arm’s-length provincial agency that investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious injury or death.