Mounties are investigating a crash between one of their cruisers and a car that left an officer injured early Friday morning.

The RCMP said the collision happened while the officer was responding to a driving complaint around 3:50 a.m. in Pitt Meadows.

The other driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, according to the RCMP.

"The nature of the call, the collision and the suspect vehicle are currently under investigation," Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said in a brief statement.

The officer involved in the crash suffered undisclosed injuries that Mounties described as minor.