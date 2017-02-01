Nearly two dozen officials quietly toured four Richmond religious centres Wednesday morning. They went to ask questions, but also to listen to community leaders’ growing apprehension in the wake of Sunday’s deadly terrorist attack on a Quebec City mosque.

Richmond RCMP Cpl. Kevin Krygier coordinated the tour, which included Vancouver and Delta police and Mounties from North Vancouver, Delta, Coquitlam and Richmond as well as CN Rail Police, Corrections Canada staffers, Richmond Fire Rescue and the National Security Enforcement Team with E Division.

“The purpose was to highlight the shared values we have with the interfaith community,” said Krygier.

The men and women spent more than an hour at each location, asking rabbis and imams questions about their customs and religions, while listening to their safety and security concerns. And there are plenty.

"We have been doing this kind of educational work for a while now, working with the RCMP, but with the terrorist act that happened a couple of days ago [in Quebec City] it just shows we need to work together even more,” said sheikh Murtaza Bachoo at the Az-Zahraa Islamic Centre.

He noted the rise in local expressions of xenophobia, particularly racist flyers distributed throughout the Lower Mainland. Some promote the KKK, others accuse Chinese immigrants of tax evasion.

“We are quite concerned. We know that research has shown that one of the greatest threats to Canada right now is the rise of that type of intolerance and the research has been showing us this is something we should be concerned about."

Rabbi Howard Siegal at Richmond’s Beth Tikvah Synagogue expressed similar concerns to the assembled law enforcement officials, warning a rising tide of intolerant, right-wing ideology seen in Europe and the U.S. is seeping into Canada as well.

“What occurred in Quebec is the result of this type of hatred. People are no longer talking to people,” said Siegal.

“Instead they're just listening to themselves, they're listening to people who have their same opinions and so we know little about each other and we tend to demonize one another.”

Security agencies are taking those concerns to heart. Krygier says they’re already planning a second tour with more officials who want to connect with interfaith communities and listen to what they have to say.

"The interest has been tremendous and I think it just speaks to Canadian values,” he told CTV News.

Their interest and the earnestness with which officials are responding to their fears has leaders encouraged, despite their trepidation.

"Today it's a mosque, tomorrow a synagogue, the next day a church. Religion has gone through some tough times, and we're right now in the midst of it," warned Siegel.

The sentiment was echoed by Bachool.

"We are concerned because if the sentiments are there, it only takes one copycat to carry out something."