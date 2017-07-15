Mounties in the Cariboo region are looking for at least two men who allegedly posed as fire officials and gave fake evacuation instructions to residents near Quesnel.

"We are currently investigating…people taking advantage of the fire alert and fire evacuation orders in the Quesnel area," Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said on Saturday.

The RCMP received reports of the men visiting homes along the Barkerville Highway, which runs east from the community.

The men were wearing “police type” clothing, she said, and had no identification.

The suspects left the area in what witnesses described as a black SUV.

“The occupants of the residences obviously found this disturbing and alerted the authorities,” Linteau said.

Mounties are reminding people that police officers and other officials attending homes in wildfire evacuation zones will be dressed in full uniform and will have proper identification. Mounties also carry the official evacuation order they can show residents who are asked to leave their homes.

“If anyone comes to your residence and does not have that identification or the order, please contact police immediately so we can investigate,” Linteau said.

The Cariboo region has been one of the areas hardest hit by the dozens of raging wildfires that have displaced more than 17,000 people across B.C.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact police at 250-992-9211.