A Mountie and another driver were injured Friday morning after a crash involving an RCMP cruiser.

The Port Coquitlam accident happened just before 6 a.m. on the Lougheed Highway while the officer was responding to an emergency call.

Staff Sgt. Kehleh said the force is trying to determine if the lights and sirens were activated on the cruiser when it collided with another car.

The accident blocked traffic westbound on the highway at the Lougheed Meridian connector for several hours during the morning rush hour.

The police cruiser was left with serious front end damage.

Both victims suffered minor injuries and were taken to Eagle Ridge Hospital.